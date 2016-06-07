UberPool will soon tell you exactly how long your ride will take 

Ever missed a flight because you made the mistake of opting for UberPool? (Not speaking from experience or anything.) Uber thinks it can help with that by introducing arrival times for UberPool , which means users will know how long their ride will take when ordering it.

The update is rolling out first in Los Angeles—but how does Uber plan to give riders accurate estimates when traffic there changes within minutes? According to UberPool product manager Brian Tolkin, the arrival estimates will be conservative—and the company will give customers $2 off their next UberPool ride if it takes longer than stated.

“The time that we show you is a fairly conservative one,” Tolkin told Tech Insider. “The vast majority of the time you’ll get there earlier.”