“Hamilton” creator says ticket-buying bots are screwing Broadway fans

Bots aren’t just living in your phone, indexing the web, and helping out in Slack. They’re also ruining what could have been a perfectly fun evening. The use of ticket bots—software that automatically snatches up tickets to shows en masse so they can be resold—is notoriously rampant, despite laws designed to rein them in.

Now it’s time to crack down on these bots more aggressively, argues “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda in a New York Times op-ed. In it, Miranda (who happens to top Fast Company’s Most Creative People list this year) calls for the adoption of legislation that would make the use of such bots a felony and provide stiffer penalties for those who utilize and benefit from the sneaky software.

If the legislative effort succeeds, who knows? You might finally get to see “Hamilton”—among much else—after all.