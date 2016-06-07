Foursquare’s Swarm just got way more useful IRL

Even for diehard users, the Foursquare check-in has always been a little hard to explain to regular people: You tap a button and share your location? Why? Oh you might get a virtual badge? You can become the mayor of the bar? Then what?
Today, Foursquare added offline perks to its Swarm app, making it much more useful to average people. Swarm Perks, as the feature is called, lets users unlock real-world, location-based prizes ranging from spa days and concert tickets to a $10,000 vacation.
If the return of the mayorship (mistakenly removed when Foursquare split its app in two in 2014) and recently added life-logging features weren’t enough to get you to re-download Swarm… How about a free day at the spa?