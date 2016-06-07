Lancome accused of kowtowing to Beijing after canceling concert featuring pro-democracy activist

The French cosmetics giant had scheduled a promotional concert in Hong Kong for June 19 but has now canceled it after the Beijing newspaper Global Times questioned the lineup of singers, reports the BBC. Specifically the Global Times took issue with one of the artists performing at the sold-out concert. The singer, Denise Ho, is a well-known pro-democracy activist. In recent years, tensions have been rising between the people of Hong Kong and the Chinese government over fears of suppression of their democratic rights. Lancome said the concert was canceled for “possible safety reasons.” In response Ho said: