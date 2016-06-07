Samsung could release two bendable smartphones next year

For almost a decade, smartphones have had the same slate form factor, but a report from Bloomberg says Samsung is gearing up to change the design of smartphones as we know them. Samsung is reportedly preparing to launch two new smartphones next year—one with a rollable display that users could unfurl to as large as eight inches when they need a bigger screen. The second new form factor is a flip-phone smartphone that allows users to bend the smartphone in half like a cosmetic compact. You can check out a 2014 video Samsung put out showing concepts of the two devices below.