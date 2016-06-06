Hillary Clinton has delegates to win nomination, per AP count

The Democratic front-runner has enough commitments from the required 2,383 delegates to become the party’s presidential nominee, according to an Associated Press count of “pledged delegates won in primaries and caucuses and a survey of party insiders known as superdelegates.”
Clinton, who would be the first woman to head the ticket of a major party, leads the popular vote so far among all candidates:
Clinton – 13 million
Trump – 11.5 million
Sanders – 10 million
Cruz – 7.4 million
Kasich – 3.9 million
Rubio – 3.5 million