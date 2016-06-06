advertisement
Hillary Clinton has delegates to win nomination, per AP count

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

The Democratic front-runner has enough commitments from the required 2,383 delegates to become the party’s presidential nominee, according to an Associated Press count of “pledged delegates won in primaries and caucuses and a survey of party insiders known as superdelegates.”

Clinton, who would be the first woman to head the ticket of a major party, leads the popular vote so far among all candidates: 

Clinton – 13 million

Trump – 11.5 million

Sanders – 10 million

Cruz – 7.4 million

Kasich – 3.9 million

Rubio – 3.5 million

