Homemade brings an Etsy mindset to food

Like Etsy, the craft goliath that made “handmade” cool again, Homemade wants to power small, in-home businesses—in this case, food businesses. But its approach is more like Shopify, an e-commerce tool that small and large businesses use to create their own online shops. Rather than create a marketplace like Etsy, eBay, or Amazon, Homemade on Wednesday launched tools that chefs can use to build standalone micro-sites and control food listing details, pricing, scheduling, delivery, marketing, and payment options. Homemade charges customers a 9% fee on top of each order and raised $2.3MM in seed funding in April 2016.