E. W. Scripps dropped $4.5 million to acquire podcast app Stitcher

The broadcasting giant is going all in on podcasting. Stitcher, one of the most popular streaming apps for podcasts and radio, has more than 8 million users and was previously purchased by French music streaming company Deezer.

Stitcher’s staff will be folded into Midroll Media, the podcast advertising company that Scripps picked up last year for $50 million. One of Midroll’s latest ventures was Howl, the podcast subscription service that launched in August with comedian Marc Maron’s blessing (and his podcast’s entire archive).

Correction: This post previously said Scripps bought Stitcher through an acquihire, which was not the case.