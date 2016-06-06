Today Converse releases a totally redesigned All Star sneaker

It’s perhaps the most iconic shoe ever made: the rubber sole and toecap, the star at the ankle, the high-top look, the grommets and laces. The All Star is one of the first performance sports shoes ever made, originally introduced in 1920.

Over the last 18 months, Converse has redesigned the shoe from the inside out. While the original All Stars were created for basketball players, the All Star Modern is made with today’s Converse consumer in mind: city-dwellers who are on their feet all day. And as Bryan Cioffi tells Fast Company in an exclusive interview, every element of these shoes was carefully considered to provide optimal comfort. While I wasn’t able to test out the sneakers to see how they live up to this promise, they did feel remarkably lightweight.

I spent a day at Converse’s headquarters to learn more about the design process. I even got a chance to visit the company’s archive and meet it’s in-house historian. Read my full report here.