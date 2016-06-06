Have you heard of Judy Faulkner, the third richest self-made woman in America? 

Judy Faulkner, the CEO of Epic Systems, is tied for third in Forbes ‘ list of richest self-made women in America. But unlike Oprah, who comes in second, Faulkner remains an elusive figure.

That’s because Faulkner has stayed intentionally out of the limelight since she founded a health IT company called Epic Systems in 1979. Adding to the mystery, Epic remains a private company despite being valued in the billions of dollars.

But while most people haven’t heard of Epic’s medical record product or its CEO, those who work in the medical sector tend to have strong opinions about the company. Vice president Joe Biden recently took a not-so-subtle dig at Epic and other vendors’ perceived lack of data-sharing between hospitals, stating: “We didn’t realize that five different companies would come along and create their own (patient medical data) silos.”

