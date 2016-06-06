Could hipster toast get any more twee? General Mills is banking on it

General Mills wants to help you avoid this existential dilemma first thing in the morning, so it is launching Tiny Toasts, it’s first new line of cereal since 2001. Tagline: “Humans Can’t Resist Tiny Toast.”

Can we, though? As Food 52 points out, the hipster toast trend is on it’s last legs: it peaked around 2014 when cities were bubbling over with cute brunch joints that served $5 artisanal toast.

But given what we know about General Mills’s careful market research, it has probably discovered that somewhere in America, people are still clamoring for cute toast. And it’s worth noting that this isn’t the first time that General Mills has tinkered with tiny toast-shaped cereal: in 1995, it made French Toast Crunch. When it was discontinued in 2006, there was so much protest that the company decided to re-launch it in 2014.