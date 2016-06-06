Health care: Google’s Achilles’ heel?

Google’s biotech spinout Verily has experienced some serious challenges as it attempts to revolutionize health care, according to a new report in Stat News.

One of its early projects, a medical tricorder (a la Star Trek) has failed to get off the ground after three years of false starts. Nanoscience expert David Walt told Stat News that the device was “in the realm of not only science fiction, but beyond that — science fantasy.” Scientific experts are also dubious about Google’s glucose-sensing contact lens.

The search company’s prior attempt at bringing new technology to health care also stumbled. Google Health, which was focused on software rather than medical devices, shut down in 2011 due to a lack of traction among consumers.