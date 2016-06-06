Will genetic tests help prevent chronic diseases? 

Cerner, the health IT behemoth, is setting up a pilot study to determine whether patients’ genetic data will play an important role in motivating behavior change.

The target for Cerner’s researchers is to study 100 participants, ages 25 to 65, for a year. “The pilot will help determine if participants are more motivated by their genomic data and willing to change their behavior,” says a Cerner spokesperson. Most primary care doctors today will inform patients about their risk for diabetes associated with lifestyle, but not genetics. The study will test for improved health outcomes in the following categories: obesity, metabolic syndrome, osteoporosis and depression.

@chrissyfarr My experience is nothing does until you find the motivation in yourself — for some, that could be it. — jason_wilson (@jason_wilson) June 6, 2016

@nikillinit @chrissyfarr The accepted theory amongst the doctor crowd is that ~5% of obesity is due to genetics, not lifestyle. — jayparkinson (@jayparkinson) June 6, 2016