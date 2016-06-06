Most iPhoners like Siri now and then, but won’t talk to her in public

That’s one of the findings of a new Creative Strategies study that examines how often and in what situations people use mobile voice assistants like Google Now and Siri. Seventy percent of iPhone users, the survey finds, use Apple’s personal assistant “rarely” or “sometimes,” but only 3 percent feel comfortable asking her questions or giving her commands in public. In fact, one in five people don’t like talking to devices of any kind, especially in public.
This attitude may change, however, analyst Carolina Milanesi notes:
“As wearables become more pervasive – and I am not thinking here about just smartwatches but earbuds, clothing and so on – the ability to hear and carry sound will also improve. This coupled with AI’s ability to turn current voice assistants into true digital agents able to have natural exchanges will remove the barrier of “talking to technology”.