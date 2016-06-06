Facebook tests feature that lets you “notify” friends instead of tagging them

When you want a friend to see a funny/inspiring/rage-inducing post on Facebook, standard practice is to tag them in a comment below the post. There are two major problems with this method: One, it clogs up the comments sections of popular posts with tagged names instead of actual discussions; and two, the tagged user simply receives a notification that they have been “mentioned,” which doesn’t really explain whether the tag is part of a personal note or a simple “hey, look at this.”‘

Adweek blog SocialTimes reports that Facebook is testing a “notify” feature—so a user receives a notification about a post but isn’t actually tagged in it.

I think this is a good solution that offers users more privacy, but my colleague Rich Bellis thinks it plays to “the worst tendencies of the Internet”: “Instead of one-on-one communication (like actually saying something to someone), all you need to do is mutely punt a piece of content over to them.”