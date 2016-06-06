advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

This is how John Legere gets pumped up for T-Mobile announcements

By Pavithra Mohan1 minute Read

With dumb bells that say “dumb” and “dumber,” running shoes emblazoned with “CEO,” index cards that read “Industry = stupid,” and some Red Bull. 

Legere is all fired up about T-Mobile’s latest Uncarrier announcement, which is streaming live and will give every customer the chance to earn company shares. Naturally, the initiative is called Stock Up. 

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life