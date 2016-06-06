What’s new on Netflix? The first original series from India

To bolster its recent expansion into 130 more countries —one of which was India—Netflix is making an original show based on Indian author Vikram Chandra’s popular novel, Sacred Games . The show will be the first Netflix original series hailing from India.

India could be a huge cash cow for Netflix: The country is now second only to China in terms of Internet users, which means Netflix has a potential audience of 277 million people. India’s diaspora is also the world’s largest at almost 16 million people.