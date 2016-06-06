advertisement
Uber updates its app with drivers in mind

By Ruth Reader1 minute Read

Uber is often at odds with the very population that drives its business. To assuage resentment, the company announced a series of new features for its drivers today. Among the new features:

• A product tested earlier this year in San Francisco, called “instant pay,” allows drivers to replenish an Uber-provided debit card with their cash earnings whenever they want.

• Drivers can pause an influx of ride requests to take a break, as well as locate riders while en route to a certain destination.

• Drivers will now get paid for waiting on riders that take more than two minutes to hop in the car.

• Uber is adding more physical locations where drivers can get in-person assistance from Uber staffers. 

The app updates may not be enough to soothe riled drivers. For instance, Uber runs a car-leasing program for drivers with bad credit that the Motley Fool recently likened to predatory payday loans. The company’s penchant for slashing fares to beat out the competition also does a disservice to drivers by reducing their earnings—a fact they’re keenly aware of.  

