BuzzFeed refuses Trump ads, compares him to cigarettes

BuzzFeed has decided to nix an ad agreement it had with the RNC over Donald Trump’s continually inflammatory comments, reports Politico . CEO Jonah Peretti emphasized that this business decision had nothing to do with the site’s editorial side and promised that it would not affect its coverage of the candidate.

Last April, the media company inked a deal with the GOP that would let the party run numerous political advertisements during the Fall election cycle. But now BuzzFeed has had a change of heart.

As Peretti wrote in a memo to his staff:

Since signing this advertising deal, Donald Trump, as you know, has become the presumptive nominee of his party. The tone and substance of his campaign are unique in the history of modern US politics. Trump advocates banning Muslims from traveling to the United States, he’s threatened to limit the free press, and made offensive statements toward women, immigrants, descendants of immigrants, and foreign nationals.

He concluded, “We don’t run cigarette ads because they are hazardous to our health, and we won’t accept Trump ads for the exact same reason.”