One of the most prominent Tor developers has resigned amid sex abuse allegations

The Tor Project’s Jacob Appelbaum is storied in the hacker community–he was an instrumental member of the WikiLeaks project and is now one of the more public-facing activists at Tor. The developer now faces very serious allegations:

– On Thursday he quietly posted his departure from Tor

– On Saturday the organization published a statement saying that “a number of people have made serious, public allegations of sexual mistreatment by former Tor Project employee Jacob Appelbaum.”

Today, Appelbaum released a blog post describing the saga as “a calculated and targeted attack has been launched to spread vicious and spurious allegations against me.”

Wired reports that the accusations were posted on an anonymous website, which detailed first-person reports of abuse “from uninvited groping and kissing to rape.”