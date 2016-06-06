Bose’s noise-canceling headphones are now wireless

Bose has finally made its QuietComfort noise-canceling headphones wireless. The company announced a new line of around-ear headphones and earbuds that use Bluetooth to stream audio. Here are the new products:
• QuietComfort 35: wireless around-ear headphones that use embedded microphones to detect and cancel out ambient sound. ($350)
• QuietControl 30: wireless earbuds. An attached neckband houses the noise-canceling electronics. ($300)
• SoundSport and SoundSport Pulse: wireless, water-resistant sport earbuds. The Pulse model includes a heart-rate monitor. ($150, $200)