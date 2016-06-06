Morning intelligence

• With her win in Puerto Rico , Hillary Clinton is on track to lock down the Democratic nomination come Tuesday, following the New Jersey primary.

• If you figured Mark Zuckerberg was shielded from hackers, think again: The Facebook CEO’s social media accounts were compromised using data obtained from a LinkedIn hack.

• In other Facebook news: The social network is blocking access to messages through its mobile site, too, which means you really do have to download the Messenger app.

• Line’s IPO—slated for July—could be the year’s largest in the tech sector. The Japanese messaging app will reportedly be valued at $5 billion to $6 billion.

• Nest CEO Tony Fadell is leaving the company he founded, which was acquired by Google in 2014.