Starbucks is bringing Nitro Cold Brew on tap to its stores this summer

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The coffee beverage, which blends traditional cold brew coffee with nitrogen and is poured from a tap like beer, will be coming to 500 Starbucks in Portland, New York, Chicago, Boston, San Francisco, and Los Angeles, the company revealed in a blog post. The larger launch follows a trial rollout in Seattle-area stores. 

But Nitro cold brew isn’t something Starbucks invented. The drink was popularized by Portland-based Stumptown Coffee Roasters (owned by Starbucks arch-rival Peet’s Coffee and Tea), reports Wired. Between 2010 and 2015 sales of the cold, nitrogen-infused drink jumped almost 340%.

As Wired points out, introducing Nitro cold brew to hundreds of Starbucks locations won’t be an easy feat: The equipment alone can reportedly run $500-$1,000 for each store, and that doesn’t include maintenance costs or the time that will be spent training baristas. 

[Image credit: Starbucks]

