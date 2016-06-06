Starbucks is bringing Nitro Cold Brew on tap to its stores this summer

The coffee beverage, which blends traditional cold brew coffee with nitrogen and is poured from a tap like beer , will be coming to 500 Starbucks in Portland, New York, Chicago, Boston, San Francisco, and Los Angeles, the company revealed in a blog post. The larger launch follows a trial rollout in Seattle-area stores.

But Nitro cold brew isn’t something Starbucks invented. The drink was popularized by Portland-based Stumptown Coffee Roasters (owned by Starbucks arch-rival Peet’s Coffee and Tea), reports Wired. Between 2010 and 2015 sales of the cold, nitrogen-infused drink jumped almost 340%.

As Wired points out, introducing Nitro cold brew to hundreds of Starbucks locations won’t be an easy feat: The equipment alone can reportedly run $500-$1,000 for each store, and that doesn’t include maintenance costs or the time that will be spent training baristas.

[Image credit: Starbucks]