Mark Zuckerberg’s LinkedIn, Pinterest, and Twitter accounts got hacked

It’s likely the hackers used password data obtained in a LinkedIn hack dating back to 2012, which only came to light last month, reports Engadget. The hackers targeted multiple social media accounts of the Facebook founder, gaining access to at least his LinkedIn, Pinterest, and Twitter accounts, which were defaced. TechCrunch says the hackers also tried to access Zuckerberg’s Instagram account, but its security systems prevented them from accessing it.
The fact that the founder of the biggest social media empire in history was hacked highlights just how destructive large data breaches can be. It’s also a reminder that—news flash!—you shouldn’t use the same password across platforms. The group that was reportedly responsible for the hack claims Zuck’s password was “dadada,” but that sounds… unlikely. May we suggest you use 1Password, Zuck?
[Image credit: Engadget]