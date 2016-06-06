Scientists have developed a bionic leaf that can harvest sunlight

The bionic leaf allows light to be captured from the sun, which is then converted into hydrogen gas that can be used for fuel, says the Christian Science Monitor. Even though its level of efficiency is only 10%, that’s still 20% better than natural photosynthesis. The energy the bionic leafs capture will also be able to make carbon-based products, including plastics, essentially “out of thin air” one of the Harvard researchers behind the leaf said.
