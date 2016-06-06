Verizon’s “Can you hear me now?” guy is back doing ads…for rival Sprint

Paul Marcarelli made the catchphrase “Can you hear me now?” famous over a nine-year stint while doing ads for Verizon. He stopped doing the ads in 2011 to use the buckets of cash he made to produce plays in NYC, reports Recode, but after a five-year hiatus, Marcarelli is back on the air hawking mobile services again–but this time its for rival Sprint. Is this the biggest coup in advertising history? You can check out Marcarelli’s first Sprint ad below.