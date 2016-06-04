Muhammad Ali (1942-2016)

The legendary heavyweight boxing champ and civil-rights activist and amazing American who died last night could be just as devastating with his words as he was with his fists :

– “Hating people because of their color is wrong. And it doesn’t matter which color does the hating. It’s just plain wrong.”

– “Champions aren’t made in the gyms. Champions are made from something they have deep inside them — a desire, a dream, a vision.”

– “I’m so fast that last night I turned off the light switch in my hotel room and was in bed before the room was dark.”

– “He who is not courageous enough to take risks will accomplish nothing in life.”