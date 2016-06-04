Before iPod and Nest: Fast Company’s 1998 Tony Fadell profile

Even then, though, anyone who paid attention to Fadell knew he was a rising star. In 1998, in an article about how twentysomethings and fortysomethings could collaborate more effectively, Fast Company profiled the 29-year-old engineer/entrepreneur:

The wonder is that Fadell is at Philips at all. He is a poster child for youthful exuberance and break-the-rules innovation. Ask Fadell where he’d be if he lived in the era before computers, and he responds, “In jail.” In high school he was a phone phreaker. By the time he graduated from college, he’d helped start four companies.

At age 22, fresh out of the University of Michigan, Fadell signed on with General Magic. It was, at the time, one of the most glamorous startups in Silicon Valley. Fadell began as a lowly diagnostic software engineer and rose to the exalted position of lead systems architect. He routinely worked 100-hour weeks. “I knew nothing about anything else in the world,” he says.