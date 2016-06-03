advertisement
Nest co-founder and CEO Tony Fadell is leaving the company

By Cale Guthrie Weissman1 minute Read

In a blog post published on the Nest website today, Fadell writes that this move is something that “has been in progress since late last year.” He adds that he’ll stay on as an advisor to Alphabet and Larry Page.

People from Google, as well as the general tech sphere, took to Twitter to wish Fadell well:

