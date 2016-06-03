Nest co-founder and CEO Tony Fadell is leaving the company

In a blog post published on the Nest website today, Fadell writes that this move is something that “has been in progress since late last year.” He adds that he’ll stay on as an advisor to Alphabet and Larry Page.
People from Google, as well as the general tech sphere, took to Twitter to wish Fadell well:
It was a true privilege to work under @tfadell
A once-in-a-lifetime CEO.https://t.co/x3aZCJlwxM
— M (@ManikRathee) June 3, 2016
To my partner, mentor, and friend Tony, thank you for everything. https://t.co/32mOm2Enot
— Matt Rogers (@nestmatt) June 3, 2016
Congratulations @tfadell on an extraordinary run at Nest! https://t.co/mN418OAAVX
— Marc Andreessen (@pmarca) June 3, 2016