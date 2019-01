Some eagle-eyed Facebook users have noticed a new font being tested on the web version of the social network but, it turns out, it’s not a new font at all. It’s Geneva , a font developed at Apple in the 1980s, reports Mashable .

The font is designed partially for better readability at smaller type sizes than some other sans serif fonts, the site explains.

John Brownlee interviewed the font’s designer, famed Mac designer Susan Kare, for Co.Design back in 2014.