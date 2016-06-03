Google pulls anti-Semitic Chrome extension

Google has banned a Chrome extension used to identify and label the names of Jewish writers, politicians and celebrities online, Engadget reports .

The extension, called Coincidence Detector, was the subject of a recent Mic article, explaining that it labeled targets’ names with triple parentheses, a reference to extremist claims that Jewish names “echo throughout history.”

Some Jewish writers and others wishing to show solidarity have since voluntarily marked their own Twitter profile names with the symbol.