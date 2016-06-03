advertisement
App building tool gives free accounts to 30K students

By Steven Melendez1 minute Read

The makers of Bizness Apps, a tool letting non-developers create apps for small businesses, are giving away lifetime free accounts to students through September 1, TechCrunch reports.  They’ve signed about 30,000 students so far, letting them either create apps for their own businesses or to sell to others, with cofounder Andrew Gazdecki citing his own student entrepreneurial experience as a reason for the giveaway.

