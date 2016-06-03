Instagram is about to begin reshuffling everybody’s photos

In March, the photo-sharing behemoth announced that it would be moving away from its strictly chronological timeline in favor of using an algorithm to emphasize snapshots that it thinks users will want to see, such as ones posted by a favorite band. It’s been testing this approach and, having deemed the experiment a success, says that all users will get the tweaked timeline within the next month.
When Twitter announced a similar move, a noisy minority of its community panicked—though it turned out that almost nobody turned off the tweaked timeline, even though the service permitted them to do so. Instagram’s shift has been uncontroversial so far. That’s probably in part because the service is far less news-driven than Twitter. But I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s also a sign that its fans are a mellower bunch than the Twitterati.