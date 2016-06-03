The countries where social-good startups are most and least common

A new report from the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor examines the global reach of social-good entrepreneurship, or business initiatives that, in addition to making money, seek to have a positive societal or environmental impact.

“It could be students who are starting a product that’s based on recycled materials, or a group working to find a solution to irrigation problems in their neighborhood,” said Siri Terjesen, one of the report’s authors.

In the U.S., about 5.7% of working-age people are involved in startup-phase social entrepreneurship. In Peru, that figure is over 10%, while in Norway, it’s 0.4%. Mouse over our map to see where social-good startups are most and least common.