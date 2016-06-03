advertisement
FBI accused of spying on defense lawyers by accessing their photocopies

By Cale Guthrie Weissman1 minute Read

In what could become a huge scandal, the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s office in Miami are being accused of obtaining and copying legal defense documents. 

For years the Justice Department allegedly required defense counsel to use a local copy service, and then would “surreptitiously [copy] defense counsel’s work product,” according to recently-filed court papers, first reported in the blog FloridaBulldogIf the accusations are substantiated, it could impact hundreds of cases that were handled by the Miami U.S. Attorney’s office.

FloridaBulldog has the full story here.

