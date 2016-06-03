Tired of Bratz and Barbies? Here’s an ‘American Girl’-like  doll of the month program

There’s been a growing demand for dolls that are not over-sexualized, sexist or emaciated. Mattel, for instance, has recently launched Barbies that have more reasonable body proportions .

Maple Box Dolls is hoping to capitalize on this trend. The company is launching a monthly subscription program that gives girls a doll with activities, a charm bracelet and recipes. The company’s aesthetic is much like that of the American Girl company, but at a much more accessible price point. While an American Doll can cost as much as $119, the monthly box will cost $39.99.

Founder Shauna Altes is launching a Kickstarter to put the dolls into production and hopes to start shipping the boxes out this month.