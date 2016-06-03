advertisement
Don’t know how to use your connected thermostat? Target wants to help

By Elizabeth Segran1 minute Read

Target is piloting a program that will teach and inspire shoppers to use connected home technologies. The first experimental in-store experience is happening in a Minnesota branch, but it is hoping to expand across the country to help customers figure out how to use the many complicated gadgets and doodads for smart houses. 

