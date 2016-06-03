Ever wondered why pot is classed as a performance-enhancing drug?

A new article in Quartz about a weed-friendly gym in San Francisco contains a fascinating detail about why the World Anti-Doping Association considers cannabis a performance-enhancer for athletes.

While the slow-witted stoner stereotypes may be true—the drug is thought to impair motor skills and reaction time—it also decreases anxiety, potentially keeping athletes calm at crucial moments, and can even increase air flow to the lungs. (Exactly how much is allowed in athletes’ blood has changed over time, and some have called for it to be removed from the list now that it’s more accepted in everyday life, USA Today reports).

In the San Francisco gym, customers will be encouraged to use small doses and use edibles and vaporized cannabis to avoid inhaling smoke— something that’s definitely not performance-enhancing—according to Quartz.