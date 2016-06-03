Malcolm Gladwell’s new podcast tackles basketball legends, outsiders, and discrimination

Author Malcolm Gladwell loves writing about the events that take place on the margins of society. It should come as no surprise then, that he’s on the brink of launching a podcast that deals with overlooked moments in history. It’s called Revisionist History and it’s being produced by Slate‘s podcast network, Panoply. The first three episodes will examine why a 19th-century female painter all but disappeared after initial success; basketball player Will Chamberlain’s complicated relationship with underhanded free throws; and why it’s difficult for even the most talented minority students to achieve success in America’s education system. The ‘cast is slated to debut on June 16, 2015.