Visa will debut payment jewelry at 2016 Rio Olympics

Visa wants paying for stuff to be as easy as a flick of your wrist or a wave of your fingers. The company is debuting a ring embedded with the same kind of near-field communication technology as Apple Pay at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

The NFC chipped ring lets users tap-to-pay at terminals that accept contactless payments. Much like Disney’s MagicBand, the ring is intended to give its wearer a seamless experience and keep food and merchant queues short.

Initially the ring will only be available to a select few. Visa is handing out the jewelry to 45 athletes competing in the 2016 Olympics. Everyone else will have to wait.