advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Visa will debut payment jewelry at 2016 Rio Olympics

By Ruth Reader1 minute Read

Visa wants paying for stuff to be as easy as a flick of your wrist or a wave of your fingers. The company is debuting a ring embedded with the same kind of near-field communication technology as Apple Pay at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.  

The NFC chipped ring lets users tap-to-pay at terminals that accept contactless payments. Much like Disney’s MagicBand, the ring is intended to give its wearer a seamless experience and keep food and merchant queues short.

Initially the ring will only be available to a select few. Visa is handing out the jewelry to 45 athletes competing in the 2016 Olympics. Everyone else will have to wait. 

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life