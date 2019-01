Google is teaching its self-driving cars to use their horns, the company says in its monthly self-driving car report .

As the cars have gotten better at knowing when to honk, Google’s switched from an internal horn, only heard by test drivers, to a “loud, sustained honk” for dangerous situations and “two short, quieter pips” for less urgent issues.

“Our goal is to teach our cars to honk like a patient, seasoned driver,” the company says