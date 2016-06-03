Morning intelligence

• Employers added just 38,000 workers in May, the lowest number since 2010 . At the same time, unemployment dropped to 4.7% .

• Walmart will test grocery delivery with Uber and Lyft, beginning in Denver and Phoenix. Customers will be able to order through Walmart’s app.

• Violence struck near a Donald Trump rally in San Jose in the latest incident of fighting between protesters and his supporters

• Prince’s fentanyl overdose death may spur Congress to action on the nation’s opioid abuse epidemic, the New York Times reports.

• Avocado, dancing man, and pregnant woman are some of the 72 emojis newly approved by the Unicode Consortium to hit phones this year.