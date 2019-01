Boys receive 12% higher allowances than girls, according to an annual “pocket money survey” conducted by British bank Halifax, Mashable reports.

On average, the survey of children and parents found boys get £6.93 per week, while girls only receive £6.16.

“Despite boys getting much more than the girls, they are more likely to think they should have more pocket money than girls are (44% vs. 39%),” according to the bank.