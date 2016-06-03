Japan authorizes Uber to help the elderly get around

Uber’s ride-sharing services have been largely banned in Japan because the government does not allow amateur drivers to offer rides, but now the company has been authorized to provide its services in Tango, a small part of Kyotango on the west coast of the country, reports Reuters. That’s because 40% of Tango’s 5,500 residents are over the age of 65 and some of them have had a hard time getting around since that last taxi service closed up eight years ago and local bus services must be booked a day in advance. Uber has already handed out 50 tablets so the elderly without access to mobile devices will be able to call a ride. “This service can be a solution for Japan’s aging society,” Masami Takahashi, the president of Uber Japan said.