Bain Capital plans to take cybersecurity firm Blue Coat public amid risky IPO market

The Mitt Romney cofounded investment firm bought Blue Coat for $2.4 billion just two years ago and now is looking to make a profit from that purchase, Fortune reports. Blue Coat filed for an IPO on Thursday—making it only the third tech company to do so this year. The IPO filing did not mention the number of expected shares for sale or their price range, but it is facing an uphill battle in 2016’s “dead tech IPO market,” says Fortune.