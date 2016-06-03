As flood waters rise in Paris, the Louvre is moving 250,000 works of art to higher ground

The precaution comes as heavy rains swept France, Austria, and Germany leading to severe flooding in parts of Europe with the Seine in Paris currently 16 feet higher than normal resulting in pedestrian paths and roadways sunk underwater. As a precaution, the Louvre will close tomorrow to move a quarter million of its works of art to higher ground, reports Reuters. Just how serious is the flooding? Check out pics of the City of Light underwater below.
#parisflood underscores #disaster #risk+role of #resilience planning https://t.co/hD36HcwJqt #Louvre #switch2sendai pic.twitter.com/bML60TlKPn
— UNISDR (@unisdr) June 3, 2016
The Seine has flooded but it’s ok, the Baguettes are safe. Don’t panic! #parisflood pic.twitter.com/4qfKe55Mg5
— Eloise Gray (@eloise_f_gray) June 3, 2016
.@MuseeLouvre closes as #Seine bursts banks in deadly #parisflood. https://t.co/xgZBo86JVe pic.twitter.com/cipXwNE5qX
— The Australian (@australian) June 3, 2016
Amid historic flood, Paris museums begin evacuating art https://t.co/ywMUB6pZEJ #ParisFlood h/t @cherylf4 pic.twitter.com/aEyvXnH13a
— ShireHakel (@ShiCooks) June 3, 2016