As flood waters rise in Paris, the Louvre is moving 250,000 works of art to higher ground

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The precaution comes as heavy rains swept France, Austria, and Germany leading to severe flooding in parts of Europe with the Seine in Paris currently 16 feet higher than normal resulting in pedestrian paths and roadways sunk underwater. As a precaution, the Louvre will close tomorrow to move a quarter million of its works of art to higher ground, reports Reuters. Just how serious is the flooding? Check out pics of the City of Light underwater below.

