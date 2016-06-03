Protesters taunt and attack Trump supporters after rally in San Jose

Protesters outside of a Trump rally at the San Jose Convention Center violently clashed with the Republican nominee’s supporters on Thursday night. One man was sucker-punched and knocked to the ground, and a Trump supporter was punched in the face by several demonstrators, reported CNN and MSNBC. A female Trump supporter who was taunted by demonstrators and gave them the finger in response was cornered and egged. Another Trump supporter was hit in the face by a bag, leaving his ear bloodied. Some of the protesters burned Trump’s distinctive red “Make America Great Again” hats.