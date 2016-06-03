Protesters taunt and attack Trump supporters after rally in San Jose

Protesters outside of a Trump rally at the San Jose Convention Center violently clashed with the Republican nominee’s supporters on Thursday night. One man was sucker-punched and knocked to the ground, and a Trump supporter was punched in the face by several demonstrators, reported CNN and MSNBC. A female Trump supporter who was taunted by demonstrators and gave them the finger in response was cornered and egged. Another Trump supporter was hit in the face by a bag, leaving his ear bloodied. Some of the protesters burned Trump’s distinctive red “Make America Great Again” hats.
Watch: The moment a Trump supporter, surrounded by protesters, is egged in the face, hit by other food. pic.twitter.com/qYFdwJWvrS
— Jacob Rascon (@Jacobnbc) June 3, 2016
NOW: #Trump supporter attacked and left bleeding in San Jose pic.twitter.com/kC2GVz9JcZ
— Tim Pool (@Timcast) June 3, 2016
Trump supporter just got caught in the middle. Some protesters attacking, others shouting for no violence pic.twitter.com/m0dpwFKYcg
— Nicky Woolf (@NickyWoolf) June 3, 2016
Some of the protesters were Bernie Sanders supporters, wearing his campaign T-shirts and waving signs in support of the Democratic candidate. In the wake of the unrest, Mike Casca, rapid response director for Sanders, and Hillary Clinton campaign chair John Podesta both condemned the violence:
Violence against supporters of any candidate has no place in this election.
— John Podesta (@johnpodesta) June 3, 2016
we cannot stop trump’s violent rhetoric with violence – only peaceful protest in a voting booth can do that. https://t.co/o82lIVNqcB
— mike casca (@cascamike) June 3, 2016