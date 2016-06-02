Walmart to test grocery delivery with Uber and Lyft

The retail behemoth announced Friday that it will partner with the ride-hailing services for grocery delivery tests beginning in Denver and Phoenix. It has also quietly been using Deliv for same-day delivery to some members of its Sam’s Club in Miami.

During the test, Walmart employees will pack orders for pickup by Uber and Lyft, as they already do for Walmart’s expanding grocery pickup option. Customers will pay a delivery fee (between $7 and $10) through the Walmart website—they will not need to use the Uber or Lyft app.

Lyft’s participation in the partnership is somewhat surprising. Uber has a division, UberRush, dedicated to powering delivery, but Lyft has said it would rather focus on ride hailing. Meanwhile, Instacart and on-demand delivery company Postmates, whose partners include Starbucks, Apple, and Walgreens, won’t be part of the test. [Image: Walmart.com]