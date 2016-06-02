The trend continues: founder-CEO departures in med-tech 

The latest founder and CEO to leave the top job in med-tech? Jeremy Howard of Enlitic , a promising and well-funded startup that aims to bring artificial intelligence to radiologists.

The news was quietly announced at the end of April, but it hasn’t been widely reported.

Howard is the latest in a string of founder-CEOs to exit from their well-funded health-tech startups (not always voluntarily). Practice Fusion’s longtime founder-CEO Ryan Howard was let go in August of 2015, followed by departures of CEOs at Doctor on Demand and Scanadu, among others.