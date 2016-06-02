Gawker CEO Nick Denton explains why Silicon Valley billionaires are more powerful than congressmen

Denton was interviewed by Kara Swisher at the Code Conference today, during which they touched on Peter Thiel’s vendetta against Gawker and Denton’s decision to run contentious stories. One salient point Denton made was that Silicon Valley types like Thiel wield far more power than people realize. As reported by TechCrunch, he said:
“A Silicon Valley billionaire is 1,000 times more powerful than the average congressman but subject to a fraction of the scrutiny. All of this information is out there, I think there’s an imbalance. I think it’s part of the way in which that balance is corrected, part of it is through news and journalism and gossip. People want to know what the powerful are doing . . . they can’t expect them to hide in the shadows—especially if they’re using the media to put out their own political views as Thiel has often done. I don’t think people can accept that people can stay in the background and pull strings.”